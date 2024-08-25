Why Ryan Reynolds Cut Rob McElhenney's Marvel Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

Sometimes killing your darlings means cutting your good pal (and football team co-owner) from a movie because the scene just doesn't work. That's exactly what happened to Rob McElhenney, according to a new Instagram post from "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds. In an appreciation post about the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor and creator, who is also his co-star in the reality series "Welcome to Wrexham," Reynolds revealed that McElhenney filmed a scene as a masked Time Variance Authority agent. Ultimately, though, it was cut from the film late in the editing process.

"A word on my 'darling friend,' [Rob McElhenney]," Reynolds wrote. "Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras." While celebrity cameos get cut all the time (especially in superhero movies), Reynolds seems genuinely apologetic to have lost this scene, which he says "wasn't working the way we'd originally constructed it." At the end of the post, Reynolds reveals exactly what was meant to happen to McElhenney's character: he "begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo." Given how many wild things actually made it into the final "Deadpool & Wolverine" cut, we can only assume that isn't a joke.

At any rate, Reynolds memorialized the character, who was apparently just named "TVA Soldier," while praising McElhenney's presence on set. "Even though I'm mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn't meant to be, I'm grateful my friend was there with me on that set," he explained. "When I see Rob, my heart rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me."

The scene in question apparently remained in the film for quite a while during post-production, thanks solely to McElhenney's presence. "Even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and 'I create hit tv shows' swagger," Reynolds wrote.