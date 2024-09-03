Why House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Avoided Eye Contact With Matt Smith

There are probably plenty of ups and downs when it comes to working alongside your heroes, but it has to be especially weird to perform with actors you've been watching since childhood.

For the young stars of HBO's "House of the Dragon," including Ewan Mitchell, who plays Prince Aemond Targaryen, performing with Matt Smith, who plays Prince/King Consort (it depends on who you ask) Daemon Targaryen had to be utterly surreal. Smith portrayed the Eleventh Doctor on the internationally beloved British science-fiction series "Doctor Who" from 2010 to 2014, meaning he was likely a near-constant pop culture presence for the cast, who are primarily from the U.K. themselves. In order to not allow thoughts of the kindly, funny Doctor infiltrate his mind while acting opposite Smith, Mitchell decided to try something a little unusual. It was kind of Method acting, putting himself into his character as best he could, though he did it in a way that was considerate to everyone involved ... hey, maybe he can give Jared Leto a lesson or five.

You see, in order to really lock into his character's reactions to his uncle Daemon, Mitchell wanted to not ever meet Smith's gaze while they were "out of character," at least not until their first introduction on camera. In an interview with Variety, Mitchell explained his reasons and methodology for avoiding eye contact with Smith, and honestly? It made for an incredibly intense moment and has helped build a unique animosity between their characters, who will go on to be the bitterest of enemies by the series' end.