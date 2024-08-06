How Zack Snyder Really Feels About Henry Cavill's Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

"Deadpool & Wolverine" turned cameos into an art form — quite an achievement for a movie that seems to sneer at the idea of film itself as an art form. Look, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a grand old time at the movies, and taken as such it's a harmless piece of viscera-soaked, meta-joke-filled, cameo-stuffed entertainment. So, let's just assume you've seen the movie and enjoyed it on this level. In that case, you probably convulsed with glee at each new cameo that "Deadpool & Wolverine" unveiled, which would mean you basically didn't stop convulsing from the moment this cameo-fest kicked off.

The movie is packed full of the biggest and best cameos we've yet had from a Marvel movie, but what makes this film unique is that it serves not only as a way of shoehorning in other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters — to enhance that all-important corporate synergy — but also as a paean to the erstwhile 20th Century Fox Marvel movies. Disney's 2019 acquisition of Fox allowed Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to cram this threequel full of fan favorites from the Fox era, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine himself to Dafne Keen's X-23 and Wesley Snipes' Blade.

But guess what? Reynolds and Feige weren't content with pandering to the 30 and 40-somethings who remember the pre-MCU days. They also packed "Deadpool & Wolverine" full of other callbacks, Easter eggs, and references to much more contemporary superhero movie developments. Case-in-point: Henry Cavill, who shows up midway through the film as what Reynolds himself termed "Cavillrine." But this cameo also came with a jab at DC and Warner Bros., for whom Cavill played Superman for nearly a full decade.