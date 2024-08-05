House Of The Dragon Season 2's Big Finale Cameo Confirms A Massive Game Of Thrones Theory

Here be dragons ... and major spoilers. This article discusses events from the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

The season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon" is finally here and now our watch has ended — but that's only the start of all the analyzing, theorizing, and nitpicking to come as we prepare for the long wait until season 3. Oddly enough, these eight episodes come to a close by only teasing a few of the major battles on the horizon, which will likely lead many viewers to consider this slow-burn stretch of moving the pieces around as something of a sophomore slump for the series. Still, it'd be a mistake to say that nothing of import truly happens in this final hour. In addition to continued fallout from the dragonseeds storyline, further hints about a new twist on established lore, and another unexpected meeting between friends-turned-rivals Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), we also finally received a major payoff to Daemon's (Matt Smith) patience-testing subplot with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). The ramifications of this, as viewers can guess, will be felt for centuries to come.

That's right, we need to talk about the Daenerys Targeryen of it all. While some of us appreciated all of the weirdness going on with Daemon this season at Harrenhal, others felt that all these hallucinations and dreams needed to build to something significant in order to make all the time spent there feel worthwhile. With that in mind, it's difficult to imagine anything bigger than this cameo (even one played by a stand-in actor, rather than Emilia Clarke herself) and a major confirmation as to the identity of the prophetic Prince That Was Promised. Aegon the Conqueror, please move over. According to the finale, it was Dany all along.