Horror Box Office Bombs With Great Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Horror movies are a dime a dozen, so it's imperative that we celebrate the good ones when they arrive. Regrettably, audiences often miss out on a novel new entry to the genre due to bad or misleading marketing, poorly timed release dates, or an inability to grasp a unique concept, causing a potential blockbuster to flame out at the box office. On many occasions, such pictures will earn solid reviews from critics and go on to achieve cult status thanks to solid word-of-mouth. In other instances, however, many impeccably made horror pictures needlessly fade into obscurity after bombing in theaters and never find the success they deserve.

Well, I'm here to put an end to the madness. I've scoured the World Wide Web and located a handful of horror box office bombs with great RottenTomatoes scores in dire need of more attention. Some of these entries, like John Carpenter's classic "The Thing," are likely familiar to most of genre fans, but others, like Ti West's extraordinary "The House of the Devil," may catch some off guard. At any rate, every film on this list should have found greater success in theaters. It's time to give these masterworks the attention they deserve.