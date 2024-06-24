The Only Recap You Need Before MaXXXine

She's blonde, she's dangerous, and she's a motherf***ing movie star. The end of Ti West's "X" trilogy, "MaXXXine," is heading our way, and the Mia Goth vehicle has proven to be one of 2024's most anticipated releases. West has already said that the film will be "different from 'X' and nothing like 'Pearl,'" which is understandable considering the former was evoking the gritty realism of 1970s slashers, while the latter was like "The Wizard of Oz" in Hell. Goth returns as her "X" character Maxine Minx six years after the events of "X," and 67 years after "Pearl." This is a film to get us into the mind of Maxine and how she came to be. West's trilogy has thus far been tackling themes of fame, beauty, envy, youth, and the brutal acknowledgment that life isn't fair, and "MaXXXine" looks to be continuing those explorations.

"Pearl" showed us a young woman on a farm who killed those who wronged her on her quest to become a star and make it out of her boring life. "X" saw a now elderly Pearl and her husband Howard mowing down an adult film star crew out of jealousy, with Maxine the final girl of the whole ordeal. Before clanking your heels across the Walk of Fame, here's everything you need to remember for "MaXXXine."