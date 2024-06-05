The MaXXXine Trailer Reveals The Movie Within A24's Bloody Horror Movie

Ti West's trilogy has been a wonderful surprise so far, delivering two stellar horror movies that felt like they came out of nowhere. Before "X" even opened in 2022, West revealed he had a follow-up film ready to go. That wasn't a sequel, though — it was the prequel, "Pearl." The element binding these films together, other than West, was star Mia Goth. Goth played both Maxine Minx and a murderous old woman named Pearl in "X." The prequel "Pearl" showed us Pearl's early days, and how she began her killer ways.

Now, "MaXXXine" picks up where "X" left off, with Maxine trying to make it in Hollywood. Here's the synopsis: "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." This trailer doesn't name the serial killer, but the previous trailer — which I think was slightly better than this one — reveals that the serial killer in question is the Night Stalker, a real murder who stalked L.A. in the '80s. Exactly how that ties into Maxine's story remains to be seen.

In addition to Goth, "MaXXXine" also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. Look for it in theaters on July 5, 2024.