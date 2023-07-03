Here's Why So Many Oscar-Winning Women Make Horror Movies

I wrote an article the other day about Octavia Spencer's turn in "Ma" and what it meant for her to play a horror villain after winning an Oscar for "The Help." And while I was doing that, I had a bit of a revelation as I browsed through the Academy Awards list of recent Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress winners — a lot of them have made horror movies following their wins. Just for a little bit of fun, I looked over the list of Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor winners and found the opposite to be true.

There are of course a handful of exceptions but by and large, men who win the big acting prizes at the Oscars tend to say goodbye to horror, while women end up returning to the genre. Four women have earned Oscars in horror or horror-adjacent performances (Natalie Portman in "Black Swan," Kathy Bates in "Misery," Jodie Foster in "The Silence of the Lambs," and Ruth Gordon in "Rosemary's Baby") but considering the Oscars' less-than-stellar track record with horror as a whole, one would assume a prestigious, acclaimed performer like an Oscar winner would avoid the scary scene like the plague.

And yet, filmographies don't lie — women who win Oscars consistently pop up in horror films. While there's no way to point to data-supported evidence to provide a definitive answer as to why this happens, I have a few theories. Humor me, won't you?