Annual Study Shows Hollywood Is Still Dreadful At Hiring Women And People Of Color

The new year is a time for hope and optimism. It's for putting away the unsightly business of the planet's last trip around our sun and look ahead to a brighter, more idealistic future. It's for coming together to celebrate the fact that, when we work towards a common goal, there's nothing we're not capable of as a unified whole. It's for giving due credit to the arts and humanities that struck a profound chord with us in the previous 12 months and looking ahead at the ones that could do the same for us in the next — with more entertainment than ever before geared towards all the fascinating blends of humanity in existence.

Anyway, on that note, time to take a big swig of coffee and check just how far Hollywood came in terms of providing opportunities for marginalized communities during 2022.

Unfortunately, reality rarely seems to align with our most utopian dreams of what could be. For those looking for a douse of cold water to the face, here's yet more proof of a disappointing trend that proves how little progress the decision-makers in the moving pictures industry have made in order to meet even the most basic of standards for inclusion. As much as shock jocks and pop culture firebrands have rushed to paint every new and upcoming project with derogatory talking points about how "woke" they are, the facts display a very, very different picture altogether.

For over 20 years, San Diego State University has released an annual report called "The Celluloid Ceiling," which keeps track of how many women are employed in the industry. Between that and the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the results point towards one inescapable conclusion: We're not making gains as much as we are treading water.