Stars You Never Knew Started Out In Low-Budget Horror Movies

Despite a renewed look at the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise due to both the advent of streaming and continued sequels and requels, horror fans remain divided on "Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III." To be fair, few would know how to follow up Tobe Hooper's zany, offbeat sequel to his own 1974 game-changing original, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

In the director's chair this time around is Jeff Burr who helmed sequels in the "Stepfather," "Pumpkinhead," and "Puppet Master" franchises.

The year is 1990, and New Line Cinema has the reins on Leatherface and the dysfunctional Sawyer family, which now boasts new clan members. Among them is Tex, played by Viggo Mortensen with zeal. Tex nails the final girl's hands to a chair, threatens rape by Leatherface, and throws temper tantrums before understandably losing a fight with Ken Foree and getting overheated. But a little fire never hurt the American actor, who would later fight on behalf of the free creatures of Middle Earth in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and fight nude in a bathhouse in David Cronenberg's "Eastern Promises" among a slew of other memorable performances.

If audiences are lucky, Mortensen might team up with Cronenberg again, this time for body horror. (Anya Stanley)