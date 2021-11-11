Tom Hanks Picks His Three Favorite Tom Hanks Movies

The odd one out in Hanks' Personal Top Three has to be "Cloud Atlas," which he made with The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer in 2012. Shot on an enormous budget cobbled together partly by the Wachowski siblings mortgaging their homes, the $100 million-plus production spanned centuries, shifting between six different stories ranging from the 1800's to the 2300's. Its ambition was immense, although it did receive some criticism for its equal-opportunity race-bending makeup and didn't quite recoup its costs at the box office. Nonetheless, Hanks remembers the daring filmmaking experience fondly:

"We shot 'Cloud Atlas' on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love. That was the first time I'd ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw... that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical."

His more mainstream pick is Penny Marshall's 1992 women's baseball dramedy "A League of Their Own," which actually helped to defibrillate Hanks' career after several high profile bombs like "Bonfire of the Vanities." The actor mainly enjoyed working on that movie because it afforded him the chance to play baseball all summer while he was shooting it. What a charming, Tom Hanks-esque thing to say!

The final film in his trio of picks is a more dramatic one, 2000's "Cast Away." The second of several collaborations with director Robert Zemeckis (the two of them just wrapped "Pinocchio" for Disney), the film cast him as a Fed-Ex management dude whose plane crash lands on a remote island where he spends four years surviving in isolation. The part required Hanks gain a lot of weight for the before scenes, and then dramatically lose it for the four years later scenes while Zemeckis kept the crew together by filming "What Lies Beneath." As Hanks recounted: