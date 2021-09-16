The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Director Michael Showalter On Making A 'Religious Boogie Nights' [Interview]

This is a fantastic movie, and clearly one of your more serious efforts. I know that with movies like "The Big Sick" and "Hello, My Name is Doris," you've certainly tackled dramatic material, but there's still a strong comedic element in them. Even though there's a sense of humor throughout this movie, this definitely feels like the most dramatic project you've tackled yet. Is that kind of a conscious decision as a director you've made? Because I've noticed that the films you direct tend to lean more into dramatic territory than the movies that you've written.

Not a conscious decision. It just kind of happened that way. There are stories that I gravitate towards the story and want to tell the story. In this case, it just happened to be more dramatic than some of the other stuff I've done. But in a weird way, they're all sort of the same to me. I treat the drama and the comedy kind of the same way. So it didn't feel that dissimilar internally, even though I know that this movie is way more dramatic than the other movies, if that makes any sense. I felt like the characters and the world were — there was a kind of absurdness to it and over the top-ness to it, that I felt like fit into the kinds of stories and characters that I find really interesting. Even though the execution in this case was potentially less straightforwardly comedic than in other cases.

That actually brings me to my next question. How do you bring a sense of humor to a story like this that is meant to be dramatic where it doesn't feel like you're intentionally mocking the characters?

That's a good question. Again, in general, I'm not ever trying to make fun of anybody. Even in the comedies, more comedic stuff, I'm not ever really wanting to make fun of somebody. It's more of a situation where, inherently, there's something funny about it. It could even be just the weird ways in which life is funny. Just life is funny.

There's a scene in the movie where Tammy's putting on lotion in bed. There is something funny about it, just because it's just kind of funny that we squirt this stuff on our hands and rub it on our body. There's just something kind of observationally funny about it. Another scene that I always liked is where Andrew Garfield is talking to Tammy through a big glass window in the recording studio and his voice is all muffled. And that's funny to me. It's funny how, when you talk to somebody through a glass window, their voice is muffled.

The humor is in the really tiny details that aren't about making fun of anybody, but more of just observing reality as it was. The scene that always makes me laugh the most in the whole movie is when Colonel Sanders is on "The 700 Club." Jim [Bakker is] talking about how the audience can probably smell the fried chicken from here. Kind of like, "They're excited because they can smell your fried chicken," you know? That is just verbatim what was on the show. That's exactly what was said when Colonel Sanders was on "The 700 Club." Those are the exact lines that were said.

That was the most entertaining things about this movie. If you didn't know the Bakkers were real, you would't believe these people weren't just characters. But there's so much real footage that shows this is exactly how they were. At times it feels like the story unfolds in almost a heightened reality because of that. I think even the visual style goes hand-in-hand with that work. Can you talk about some of the cinematic influence you had that maybe inspired the visual style and the production design and whatnot?

A big one for me is Todd Haynes. Todd Haynes does sort of contemporary melodrama. A lot of his films I would call sort of modern melodramas. I thought of those films or some of P.T. Anderson's films. Melodrama has a kind of weird connotation now, but in melodrama I mean that in the sense of a genre of filmmaking, that is a beloved genre of filmmaking and can be in its best form, great art. So I thought about probably those filmmakers more than any others, but there's all sorts of other influences as well from, gosh, I'm blanking on his name, but "Nashville." The director that did "Nashville" [Editor's Note: It's Robert Altman]. In terms of trying to create a sense of a world, a three-dimensional world, where you really feel like you're there and there's just this enormous amount of stimulus coming at the audience.

I'm glad you mentioned P.T. Anderson because I was feeling a little bit crazy about this perspective, but there's a religious "Boogie Nights" kind of vibe from this movie. Sometimes it's even like a Mr. Rogers meets "Wolf of Wall Street" kind of thing too.

[laughs] Yeah. Those are really good analogies. I would say that a religious "Boogie Nights" is a really good analogy.

Especially with the sexual humor, and there's so much sexual tension on top of that.

Yeah.