Is Trick 'R Treat 2 Finally Happening? The Latest On Sam's Long-Awaited Return

There are various reasons that "Trick 'r Treat 2" has stalled out in the years since the original arrived. Let us not forget that "Trick 'r Treat" sat on the shelf before Warner Bros. eventually just released it on DVD. From there, it became a cult hit, and that's when talk of a sequel truly got going. But it's not as though this was some huge theatrical hit. It's kind of been an underdog from the very beginning.

More than that, issues behind the scenes at the studio also got in the way. As director Michael Dougherty explained to ComicBookMovie.com in 2019, some of the delay had to do with regime changes at Legendary Pictures, which produced the original anthology film:

"It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

The other thing to consider is that Dougherty has been quite busy since 2013, when the sequel was first announced. He directed the Christmas horror hit "Krampus" and 2018's MonsterVerse entry "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," as well as wrote HBO's "Hellraiser" TV show that never materialized. So the stars have yet to align.