Legendary Comics Made A Trick 'R Treat Omnibus, But There's Only One Way To Own It

While always being considered a cult classic around Halloween, the cultural significance of Michael Dougherty's beloved anthology "Trick 'R Treat" significantly increased over the past couple of years. From walk-through attractions to its first-ever theatrical screenings, the seasonal influence of that little rascal Sam has only grown. It has even led to the reappreciation of the two graphic novels that were released to niche fanfare back in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

With "Trick 'R Treat" getting another lease on life, these novels will now be reissued, only with a small catch — they won't be available through stores or online retailers. Instead, you'll have to pledge to its Kickstarter campaign spearheaded by original publisher Legendary Comics. According to the campaign details, this rerelease will be titled the "Trick 'R Treat 15th Anniversary Omnibus Collection," and it will also include a brand-new story from Dougherty. Needless to say, it's worth throwing your money at any new Sam project!

And it turns out that a lot of fans feel the same way. While its initial project goal was $10,000, it has made over six times that in pledges; as of this writing, the project has received over $66,000 from passionate fans.