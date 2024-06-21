The Best Movies We Saw At The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival

New York City's annual Tribeca Festival always brings something for everyone: from its series of short films made by all the most promising up-and-coming talent to several documentaries about a wide range of topics to the buzzy narrative features both international and close to home, all vying for Tribeca's various top prizes. Co-founded by none other than acting legend Robert De Niro in the aftermath of 2001's 9/11 attacks in an effort to revitalize the Tribeca neighborhood located in Lower Manhattan, the film festival has carefully curated its own identity over the years. While its famous big brothers like Cannes, Sundance, and the Toronto International Film Festival will always receive the bulk of attention, Tribeca tends to feel like the scrappy, blue-collar breeding ground for all the most under-the-radar offerings that the indie system has to offer.

This year's event was no exception, providing all sorts of opportunities for the curious and open-minded moviegoer. For the purposes of this Tribeca roundup, we're including all the films that we didn't have a chance to go long on with full-fledged reviews. There were plenty of those, however, between propulsive horror films like "The Damned," light and airy road-trip comedies such as "Sacramento," understated coming-of-age movies like the Lily Gladstone-starring "Jazzy," and intense psychological dramas in the vein of Naomie Harris' and Natalie Dormer's "The Wasp." That only scratches the surface of Tribeca as a whole, however. In that spirit, we've collected all our favorite first-time watches from the festival and included them for your convenience below.