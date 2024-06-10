The Damned Review: Alien Meets Nightmare On Elm Street In A Stunning Supernatural Horror Debut [Tribeca]

If ever there were a film crafted to evoke a deep, foreboding sense of atmosphere and mood, "The Damned" is one that spends an impressive amount of time and effort on immersing audiences in its dreamlike haze. Shot by cinematographer Eli Arenson (who most recently brought a similarly discerning eye to Ishana Night Shyamalan's "The Watchers"), the color palette trades between sweeping landscapes of white and blue and claustrophobic scenes in which firelit interiors hold all manner of sinister secrets within its inky shadows. The somber, Norwegian-infused score of strings and eerily inhuman chants composed by Stephen McKeon ("Evil Dead Rise") only adds to the ethereal tone, while the artful sound design does so much more than act as a means to an end for its cleverly-deployed jump scares (though there's plenty of that, too). As the story dives further and further into its hellish descent, viewers will come to dread the sound of disembodied breathing and the slow drip-drip-dripping of seawater every bit as much as the visuals of silhouetted figures hiding in the corner of rooms.

This is all held together on the strength of Odessa Young's lead performance as Eva, the ersatz leader of this community after the death of her husband and boat owner Magnus. Although lesser, more uninspired movies would've played up the tension between a young woman and the hardened men trapped in close confines with her, separated so long from their loved ones back home, Palsson's script offers plenty of reason why this close-knit community — if not quite a family, per say — would maintain such mutual respect. With a face practically made to be lit by flickering candlelight and an expressiveness that instantly makes her a window into the character's heightened emotions, Young displays a deft ability to play a frazzled figure thrust into much more responsibility than she ever signed up for ... none of which is ever spelled out in clunky dialogue or expositional scenes.

As the body count piles up and the final act builds to its fiery conclusion, "The Damned" reveals itself to be a cut above most of its mainstream contemporaries. Only a late "twist," which plays out more like an inevitable reveal clarifying the film's themes and which probably should've been kept ambiguous, takes some of the wind out of the film's sails. But even a minor stumble or two does little to hold back one of the year's better horror efforts, leaving us to grapple with images that will haunt us long after the credits roll.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

"The Damned" will release in North American theaters on a date TBA later this year.