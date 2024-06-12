Jazzy Review: This Companion Piece To A Lily Gladstone Hidden Gem Is One Of The Year's Best Coming-Of-Age Movies [Tribeca]

When is documentary filmmaking not quite a documentary? When filmmaker Morrisa Maltz does what she does best and fills in a blank canvass with her uniquely lived-in, understated, and wholly authentic paintbrush. The most headline-making aspect of "Jazzy" will likely be the fact that it acts as a sort of spiritual sequel to Maltz's previous effort, the Lily Gladstone-starring "The Unknown Country" that released to great acclaim in 2022. The similarly low-key indie also happened to feature a minor supporting character nicknamed Jazzy, who now steps up to take the spotlight as the main protagonist this time around. Still, the most immediately approachable aspect of this follow-up film, which also includes a cameo appearance by Gladstone's character Tana but otherwise stands entirely on its own to the benefit of newcomers, has to do with the strength of its central coming-of-age story — one that, as revealed in the end credits, is based on real-life stories, memories, and experiences told by the two main child leads.

What little plot there is in this hazy, dreamlike tale derives from the friendship between Jasmine "Jazzy" Bearkiller Shangreux (played by the young actor of the same name, another layer of verisimilitude that extends to much of the cast) and her bestie Syriah (Syriah Fool Head Means). Despite the implications of its solo title, both Jazzy and Syriah prove equally as integral to the story, as do the incredibly talented child actors themselves. The almost improvisational, stream-of-consciousness banter between them carries audiences through the first of many unbroken montages in the early going, where one day flows into the next in a seemingly never-ending blur of birthday parties, daily trips on the boisterous school bus, and after-school hangouts in their small South Dakota community. Soon enough, days stretch into weeks and weeks into years as we end up following six instrumental years of their lives from the age of six to 12, the same amount of time that the movie was filmed over.

"Growing up sounds ugly," the pals conclude after one particularly reflective conversation where they face such existential issues the only way kids know how: bluntly and full of innocence. That also sums up much of the approach behind "Jazzy" itself, building to a crescendo that's equal parts graceful, quietly moving, and completely unforgettable.