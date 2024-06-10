Sacramento Review: Michael Cera And Kristen Stewart Steal The Show In A Heartfelt Millennial Comedy [Tribeca]

"Nice dick!" It doesn't take long to realize that "Sacramento" might just be the funniest — and most charming — surprise of the year. Some indie films take a little while to get going, opting for a meandering and slow-burn approach that can test the patience of even the most seasoned moviegoer. This is not that kind of indie.

Right from the meet-cute opening between Maya Erskine's Tallie and co-writer/director/star Michael Angarano's sunbathing Rickey by a picturesque lake, Erskine's first line of bawdy dialogue shouted across the water perfectly sets the tone for everything that comes next. Although the adorable pair and their palpable chemistry (both are now married to one another after meeting during production) make a convincing case for an entire rom-com following these endearing characters, "Sacramento" swerves into unexpected territory with a "One Year Later" title card ... and an abrupt reset introducing Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart, the two other highlights of this impeccably-cast dramedy.

Mired in a very different kind of relationship, Glenn (Cera) and Rosie (Stewart) are thirty-something Millennials who represent half of the film's all-too-relatable themes concerning parenting, responsibility, and the lifelong struggle of growing up. In a role eminently suited for Cera's bottled-up brand of manic energy, Glenn is a neurotic wreck on the cusp of a full-blown meltdown — his very pregnant wife is this close to ushering them into parenthood for the first time and the company he thanklessly works for is this close to firing him at the worst possible moment. With Glenn stressed out to the point of shaky hands and an even shakier grasp on reality (a creaky baby crib, of all things, triggers the first of his many absurd freak-outs), it's up to Rosie to step up as the capable and confident adult in the room.

When Rickey suddenly reappears to invade their domestic routine and we realize that our first impression of the charmer has since been replaced by a pathetic man-child of a friend who's become the bane of Glenn's existence over the years, the brittle dynamic between the two misfits kicks off this irreverent, yet frequently touching road-trip comedy in earnest.