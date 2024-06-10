Sacramento Review: Michael Cera And Kristen Stewart Steal The Show In A Heartfelt Millennial Comedy [Tribeca]
"Nice dick!" It doesn't take long to realize that "Sacramento" might just be the funniest — and most charming — surprise of the year. Some indie films take a little while to get going, opting for a meandering and slow-burn approach that can test the patience of even the most seasoned moviegoer. This is not that kind of indie.
Right from the meet-cute opening between Maya Erskine's Tallie and co-writer/director/star Michael Angarano's sunbathing Rickey by a picturesque lake, Erskine's first line of bawdy dialogue shouted across the water perfectly sets the tone for everything that comes next. Although the adorable pair and their palpable chemistry (both are now married to one another after meeting during production) make a convincing case for an entire rom-com following these endearing characters, "Sacramento" swerves into unexpected territory with a "One Year Later" title card ... and an abrupt reset introducing Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart, the two other highlights of this impeccably-cast dramedy.
Mired in a very different kind of relationship, Glenn (Cera) and Rosie (Stewart) are thirty-something Millennials who represent half of the film's all-too-relatable themes concerning parenting, responsibility, and the lifelong struggle of growing up. In a role eminently suited for Cera's bottled-up brand of manic energy, Glenn is a neurotic wreck on the cusp of a full-blown meltdown — his very pregnant wife is this close to ushering them into parenthood for the first time and the company he thanklessly works for is this close to firing him at the worst possible moment. With Glenn stressed out to the point of shaky hands and an even shakier grasp on reality (a creaky baby crib, of all things, triggers the first of his many absurd freak-outs), it's up to Rosie to step up as the capable and confident adult in the room.
When Rickey suddenly reappears to invade their domestic routine and we realize that our first impression of the charmer has since been replaced by a pathetic man-child of a friend who's become the bane of Glenn's existence over the years, the brittle dynamic between the two misfits kicks off this irreverent, yet frequently touching road-trip comedy in earnest.
A road trip from hell
Despite its potential appearance as a low-stakes and plotless work of mumblecore, "Sacramento" soon proves to have a lot on its mind. Nowhere is this more apparent than when Rickey intrudes upon Glenn's life unannounced for the first time in ages (the two are now on a single shared-meal-a-year routine, if that), or when Glenn cowers underneath the kitchen window when he spots the unwelcome guest. Convinced by longsuffering Rosie to at least do him the courtesy of grabbing lunch together, though he refuses to divulge the fact that they're expecting a baby in short order in order to maintain a safe distance between them, Glenn reluctantly goes along ... and is subsequently swept into an impromptu road trip many, many miles away to Sacramento, California.
Friendships grow apart, priorities change, and unforeseen circumstances put us through the wringer. Glenn understands these inescapable facts of life as much as the movie itself does. But, though he believes he's the one doing a favor for the perpetually aimless and childish Rickey, it's Rickey who notices that his old buddy is as frazzled, distant, and distracted as he's ever seen him before. Harboring his own lie that he's transporting his late father's remains to a final resting place in his beloved Sacramento by the Pacific Ocean — the city is, of course, completely landlocked and it's obviously not ash in his makeshift urn — Rickey's impulsive behavior combines with Glenn's pathological inability to open up to ensure that the odd couple spend the next several hours speaking past one another in toxic and, frankly, awfully entertaining ways.
Between refusing to come clean to each other, setting off on a surprising late-night excursion with two attractive strangers (nobody, least of all Rosie herself, is concerned that the uptight Glenn would even dream of infidelity; in fact, his utterly dweeby personality makes that a comical non-issue), and ultimately playing out this farce to its logical conclusion, this extended and hilarious middle portion of "Sacramento" sets the stage for a gutsy final act that bends the film's tone to its breaking point.
Sacramento goes for broke
"Sacramento" is film that knows exactly how to transcend the sum of its parts. As a loose autobiography of his and co-writer Chris Smith's lives, Angarano's fully lived-in performance brings a tangible sense of authenticity — along with a poignancy that helps make a sudden reveal late in the game feel well and truly earned — that ensures viewers never come close to rooting against the lovable loser. As for Cera, his penchant for playing either bumbling fools (like his turn as Allan in "Barbie") or utter a**holes (if you haven't seen "Dream Scenario," rectify that immediately) comes in handy throughout what might be his best and meatiest performance in years. While Erskine makes the most of her scant screen time, it's Stewart's turn as the deadpanning Rosie in a rare "straight man" role that proves utterly delightful whenever the film cuts back to her dealing with things as best she can at home.
Throughout his sophomore effort, Angarano constantly keeps a steady and assured hand at the wheel, in stark contrast to his starring character's disappointment of a life. He and his cinematographer Ben Mullen show off a knack for "invisible" storytelling that never once draws attention to itself, instead remaining fully in service of naturalistic filmmaking to keep the focus exactly where it belongs. Fans of Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" will likely find themselves thinking about a certain hard-hitting quote from the 2017 film about Sacramento and, although Angarano doesn't reach the same emotional heights, the familiar setting and his universal observations about how we choose to live our lives, even after years of making an endless series of mistakes, hits hard. It's almost enough to look past a particularly dark character turn in the late stages that threatens to upend much of what came before, though even this storytelling choice at least feels like the exact go-for-broke mentality we spend much of the film's breezy 84-minute runtime rooting for Glenn and Rickey to manifest.
By the end of their journey, the two come closer than ever before to figuring out how to make their lives that much less of a mess. What we're left with is a sardonic, off-beat, but entirely truthful story about how to be ready — or as close as we'll ever get to being ready — for whatever the next turn in the road has in store for us.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Sacramento" will hit theaters in North America later this year.