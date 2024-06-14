The Wasp Review: Natalie Dormer And Naomie Harris Stun In A Dark, Riveting Psychological Thriller

Reconnecting with a childhood friend is always a little strange, but "The Wasp" takes it to a whole other level. This psychological thriller is all about Heather (Naomie Harris), a seemingly put-together, well-off woman who reaches out to Carla (Natalie Dormer), a standoffish pregnant former classmate who barely seems to remember her. Heather wants to hire Carla to do a dangerous, morally dubious task, but more importantly she wants to talk through everything that happened back when they were kids. Their childhood friendship fell apart the day young Carla killed a wounded bird in front of young Heather; as we learn throughout a suspenseful, emotional 96 minutes, things are weird between them for reasons far more complicated than that.

I hesitate to say more about the plot, because "The Wasp" is one of those movies where it's best to know as little as possible going in. It's a film split into three clear acts, each of which end on a twist that radically redefines what sort of story the film's telling. Half the dialogue in the first act is given a double meaning after the first big twist, and everything in the second act has even darker connotations after the next one. It's hard to guess exactly where everything's going, but once each reveal happens you'll realize it couldn't have happened any other way.

The final act in particular flies by, handling its heavy subject matter with an almost unsustainable level of intensity. It's a good thing the movie's only about an hour and a half long, as there's no way it could've kept up this much tension for even a minute more. The film ends on a clear dramatic high note, leaving the audience to think through its many thematic questions on their own. How far can a person go before forgiving them isn't possible, the movie asks, and where exactly is the line between revenge and self-destruction? "The Wasp" doesn't provide any easy answers, but it does wrap up all its plot threads in a satisfying, climactic bow.