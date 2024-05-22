The Godzilla And Kong Movies Need A New Director – Here Are Our Picks

The MonsterVerse has, somewhat quietly, become one of the most reliable franchises going in Hollywood at the moment. For a full decade dating back to 2014's "Godzilla" right up through this year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," these films have built up a loyal audience with no signs of fatigue on the part of the viewers. While Warner Bros. and Legendary are quickly looking to get a new installment going, they will need a new director, as we recently learned that Adam Wingard will not be returning to the helm. So, who should take his place?

Wingard is the only filmmaker to direct two MonsterVerse installments, having helmed 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" as well as "The New Empire," which now ranks as the highest-grossing "Godzilla" movie ever. So sure, the studio would probably have liked him to return, but he's busy with other projects. Besides, that just opens the door for something new in the franchise, and there are plenty of directors out there who could step up to the plate to tackle the next cinematic adventure starring Godzilla, King Kong, and whatever other monsters wind up along for the ride.

We're going to go over our top five picks for the job. From smaller names ready for a big break to some of the hottest filmmakers working right now, we're going to take a look at who could/should take the baton from Wingard and run with it. Let's get to it.