How Christopher Nolan's Take On Batman Inspired Legendary's Godzilla Revamp

The so-called "MonsterVerse" is nowadays as silly as the original Toho "Godzilla" sequels became. The franchise's first entry, 2014's divisive but successful "Godzilla," looks downright anomalous. Directed with impeccable scale and craftsmanship by Gareth Edwards, the film exercises careful restraint, escalating the spectacle to make it more satisfying. The palette is made from smog and fire, i.e. what Godzilla and his monster adversaries (the MUTOs) leave in their wake. As star Elizabeth Olsen noted, the film is cut from the cloth of the original 1954 "Godzilla," where the eponymous monster is an allegory for nuclear destruction and natural disasters.

2014's "Godzilla" isn't perfect. It has a so-so script and Aaron Taylor-Johnson feels out of his depth as the lead (even if "The Fall Guy" proved he can be a movie star). Compared to the other MonsterVerse movies, though, it looks like "Jaws."

When Edwards' "Godzilla" went into production, the franchise was in a bad place. Roland Emmerich's 1998 Americanized "Godzilla" was widely panned by critics and fans, and there hadn't been a new Japanese movie since 2004's "Godzilla: Final Wars."

Legendary Pictures, partnered with Warner Bros. and Toho, assumed the unenviable task of rebooting "Godzilla." Then-CEO Thomas Tull, a fan of Godzilla since childhood, wanted to make the movie despite the risk. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Tull said that he'd learned a lesson about rebooting franchises from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy. (Tull, via Legendary, was an executive producer on "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises," though not on "Batman Begins"). He explained:

"Everyone said that [the 'Batman'] franchise was broken, but Chris had a vision. Sometimes instead of just talking about it, you just have to do it and show folks this is our version of it."

This makes "Godzilla," and the subsequent MonsterVerse, a case study in changing Hollywood trends.