The Fall Guy's Aaron Taylor Johnson Is Finally A Movie Star – By Playing A Jerk Movie Star

Warning: This article discusses spoilers for "The Fall Guy."

It may seem like the next "Deadpool" movie already has the market cornered on breaking the fourth wall and making meta jokes about its own existence, but Universal's "The Fall Guy" just might have it beat. The David Leitch action movie/romantic comedy has all the makings of being the exact kind of blockbuster audiences need these days (just read /Film's review by Jacob Hall for more), but despite its old-school movie star charm and "Romancing The Stone" vibes, writer Drew Pearce loaded the script with some of the wittiest and most self-reflexive observations about our current state of the industry. The idea of giving some love back to the hardworking yet underappreciated community of stunt people takes top priority throughout the (mis)adventures of Ryan Gosling's stuntman Colt Seavers, of course, but the main villain of the story comes loaded with all sorts of juicy subtext for those who've been paying attention to the last decade-plus of studio filmmaking trends.

As much as the movie's big last-minute cameo puts an appropriately larger-than-life button on the final moments of "The Fall Guy," in which one of our biggest actors around lends his franchise leading man appeal to the movie-within-the-movie "Metalstorm" that's directed by first-time filmmaker Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), it's actually the shrewd and incredibly inspired casting of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the story's big, unlikable oaf — who just so happens to the biggest movie star around — that puts "The Fall Guy" on another level entirely.

Let's just say it's not a coincidence that Leitch and his creative team chose someone who attempted to become the next big leading man throughout the 2010s and finally let him fulfill those career ambitions ... but, ironically, only by playing a villainous, movie-star jerk.