The Fall Guy Saves Its Best Cameo For When You Least Expect It

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "The Fall Guy."

Don't look now, but Hollywood is going back to its old-school roots with "The Fall Guy." Director David Leitch's throwback blockbuster (reviewed here by /Film's Jacob Hall) not only gives stunt people the overdue celebration that they heartily deserve, but it uses some very tried-and-true methods to do so. Relying almost entirely on the star power of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt along with the undeniable chemistry sizzling between the two leads, the rom-com masquerading as an action film might as well be shaking audiences by the collar to remind them why we go to the movies in the first place. Although based on a lesser-known television series, this adaptation doesn't resort to the same kinds of gimmicks as typical franchise films. (Okay, only some of them, at least.)

In fact, it's to the extent that even its biggest and most secretive cameo, saved for a late third-act moment to fully maximize its impact, feels like yet another breath of fresh air in a marketplace dominated by endless IP. In order to preserve the surprise for those who've already seen the film, we'll save any spoilery discussion of this aspect of "The Fall Guy" for those who scroll past the image below. But make no mistake: This very specific casting choice, while outrageously funny on its own merits, speaks to a much broader point that the script (credited to writer Drew Pearce) is making throughout the story. The end result is a movie that saves its best surprise for when we're least expecting it.