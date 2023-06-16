The Flash's Goofy Credits Scene Actually Serves A Grander Purpose

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

After years (and years) of being stuck in development hell, "The Flash" movie has finally made its way out into the universe. Against all odds, director Andy Muschietti ushered the film across the finish line and, as it happens, audiences seem to really be enjoying the multiversal craziness he cooked up. In the film, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) messes up the timeline quite a bit in trying to save his mom from dying, though he manages to mostly put things back together in the end. "Mostly" is doing some heavy lifting there, but the film's rather silly post-credits scene actually does a lot of work in assuring the audience that things are back to normal.

The scene itself appears at the very end of the credits and sees Barry hanging out with Jason Momoa's Aquaman, who is absolutely hammered out of his mind and ends up falling asleep in a puddle on the street. It's absolute slapstick humor with (seemingly) no substance. However, there is a point to the whole thing, particularly because "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is due in theaters later this year. We now have the assurance that Momoa is still our Atlantean hero and that Barry didn't screw that up in fiddling with the timeline.

While we didn't see Aquaman during the multiverse portion of the film, it was no guarantee that the version of the hero we got to know in "Justice League" was still around. After all, Ben Affleck was replaced by George Clooney even after Barry "fixed" everything. So who knows? It could have been Stone Cold Steve Austin as Arthur Curry in the new timeline. As entertaining as that might have been, our Aquaman remains Momoa.