Does The Fall Guy Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

In short, yes, "The Fall Guy" does indeed have a couple of credits scenes that viewers will want to check out. While we won't get into the specifics of those scenes to keep the surprise intact, we will give a bit of broad context to help set a loose expectation. The first scene happens pretty quickly and is very much something that those who enjoyed "The Fall Guy" and its literally record-breaking stunts will want to see. It's not technically a scene, but it's a sequence movie lovers will enjoy seeing.

The second scene is more significant, as it relates directly to the narrative of the movie. Again, we're not going to get more specific than that, but it is most certainly worth sticking around for. Those who bail will be missing out on something worth seeing, and honestly, it happens immediately after the previous sequence, so you won't be wasting any time. To put it simply, both of these credits scenes are worth one's time, and it's best to wait to leave the theater until they've both played out.

Alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, "The Fall Guy" also stars Winston Duke ("Black Panther"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Bullet Train"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), and Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"). Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3") penned the screenplay.

"The Fall Guy" hits theaters on May 3, 2024, and here's the official synopsis from Universal: