Does The Fall Guy Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The summer movie season is upon us with the release of Universal's "The Fall Guy." Directed by David Leitch, of "Deadpool 2" and "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" fame, this is the first bonafide blockbuster of the biggest moviegoing season of the year. Two staples of last summer's season are here for this one as well, with "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling and "Oppenheimer" star Emily Blunt leading the way. We're here to answer a specific question about the movie that is of interest to anyone who will be heading to theaters to see the action, romance, and comedy unfold this weekend. Does "The Fall Guy" have a credits scene?
Thanks in no small part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other franchises trying to tee up what's next in recent years, credits scenes have become a staple of blockbuster films. We're here to give fans a spoiler-free guide to this movie's credits scene situation. Do you need to stick around for more after the final scene? Or can you make a break for the lobby once the credits start rolling? Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything, so have no fear! We're just here to arm you with the necessary knowledge to aid the viewing experience. Let's get to it
The Fall Guy has some credits scene surprises
In short, yes, "The Fall Guy" does indeed have a couple of credits scenes that viewers will want to check out. While we won't get into the specifics of those scenes to keep the surprise intact, we will give a bit of broad context to help set a loose expectation. The first scene happens pretty quickly and is very much something that those who enjoyed "The Fall Guy" and its literally record-breaking stunts will want to see. It's not technically a scene, but it's a sequence movie lovers will enjoy seeing.
The second scene is more significant, as it relates directly to the narrative of the movie. Again, we're not going to get more specific than that, but it is most certainly worth sticking around for. Those who bail will be missing out on something worth seeing, and honestly, it happens immediately after the previous sequence, so you won't be wasting any time. To put it simply, both of these credits scenes are worth one's time, and it's best to wait to leave the theater until they've both played out.
Alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, "The Fall Guy" also stars Winston Duke ("Black Panther"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Bullet Train"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), and Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"). Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3") penned the screenplay.
"The Fall Guy" hits theaters on May 3, 2024, and here's the official synopsis from Universal:
He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?