How To Watch Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate At Home

This is the year of the nunsploitation renaissance and evil pregnancies. Before the best horror show on TV (aka "Evil") comes back for its final season in May, the battle of the nuns happened at the box office between "Immaculate" and "The First Omen." Both are very different yet thematically similar horror films with gruesome and striking takes on the religious horror genre.

"Immaculate" stars Sydney Sweeney as a devout woman who is preparing to take her vows as a nun when she's invited to join an Italian convent. Things get complicated when she discovers she is pregnant seemingly out of the blue, and the young woman slowly uncovers the horrific secrets that the convent is hiding. What ensues is a film with some stunningly shocking imagery, which works thanks to the power of Sydney Sweeney.

While "Immaculate" earned an enthusiastic reception following its premiere at SXSW earlier this year, /Film's own Witney Seibold, admittedly, wasn't too impressed. In his review of "Immaculate," he called the film "bleak, and humorless. It feints in the direction of profundity but has little to say."

Still, "Immaculate" struck a chord with audiences, setting indie horror records at the box office on its way to becoming a commercial hit, and for good reason; it's a fun throwback to '70s horror, complete with a truly memorable ending. Whether you've yet to experience the film or want to relive the horror, you can now catch "Immaculate" from the comfort of your home.