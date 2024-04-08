TV's Best Horror Show Goes Full Omen With The Evil Final Season Trailer
Robert and Michelle King's "Evil" is one of the best shows of the streaming era, and one of the best horror TV shows of all time, period (as determined by us). The tale of a team of researchers working for the Catholic Church to investigate supernatural events is a bit like "Law & Order" meets "Hannibal," but with the world-building and expansive story involving demonic conspiracies of the underrated "The Exorcist" TV show. After three wonderful, scary, funny seasons, "Evil" is coming to an end with its fourth and final season, which premieres May 23, 2024, on Paramount+.
The third season of "Evil" ended with the big reveal of Kristen discovering her missing egg (a lingering mystery from all the way back in season 1) has been fertilized ... with Leland's child. The trailer for season 4 shows Leland (ever the most devious bastard in New York City) trying to lure Kristen into raising a baby Antichrist, telling her people will sing hymns in her honor. That's right, "Evil" confirms that 2024 is the year of the Antichrist!
But, of course, this is "Evil" so there can't be just one weird supernatural story this upcoming season. There's also a story involving a particle collider (probably haunted), a story involving witches, and plenty of creatures and monsters — continuing the tradition of fantastic practical effects in the show.
The Pop-Up Book of Contemporary Angels
We've known "Evil" would be ending with season 4 since February of this year, but the sad news became a bit better once it was revealed that the creators would get an extra four episodes to wrap up the story. Now, the synopsis teases that the show's heroes will be disbanded due to lack of funds, leading to a big confrontation with all 60 devil-worshipping families. This sounds a bit rushed, but more than that it sounds like a '90s made-for-TV movie that's actually just a longer episode of TV to wrap up the plot — which seems quite fitting for "Evil."
The final season will be comprised of 14 episodes premiering weekly on Paramount+ starting May 23, 2024. Here's the synopsis for the final season of "Evil":
In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.