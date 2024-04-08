TV's Best Horror Show Goes Full Omen With The Evil Final Season Trailer

Robert and Michelle King's "Evil" is one of the best shows of the streaming era, and one of the best horror TV shows of all time, period (as determined by us). The tale of a team of researchers working for the Catholic Church to investigate supernatural events is a bit like "Law & Order" meets "Hannibal," but with the world-building and expansive story involving demonic conspiracies of the underrated "The Exorcist" TV show. After three wonderful, scary, funny seasons, "Evil" is coming to an end with its fourth and final season, which premieres May 23, 2024, on Paramount+.

The third season of "Evil" ended with the big reveal of Kristen discovering her missing egg (a lingering mystery from all the way back in season 1) has been fertilized ... with Leland's child. The trailer for season 4 shows Leland (ever the most devious bastard in New York City) trying to lure Kristen into raising a baby Antichrist, telling her people will sing hymns in her honor. That's right, "Evil" confirms that 2024 is the year of the Antichrist!

But, of course, this is "Evil" so there can't be just one weird supernatural story this upcoming season. There's also a story involving a particle collider (probably haunted), a story involving witches, and plenty of creatures and monsters — continuing the tradition of fantastic practical effects in the show.