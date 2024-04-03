Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Is A Box Office Gamble Too Good Not To Take

22 years ago, Sam Raimi helped prove just how big superhero movies could be with his first "Spider-Man" movie. Starring Tobey Maguire, the film broke box office records and kicked off the biggest individual superhero franchise around. Raimi and Maguire united for two more movies, with 2007's "Spider-Man 3" rounding out the trilogy with mixed results. The original plan was for the two to reunite on a fourth film that never came to pass. Instead, Sony opted to reboot the series with Andrew Garfield headlining "The Amazing Spider-Man" films. But everything old is new again. Recently, talk of "Spider-Man 4" kicked up and, while nothing has been made official, the time feels right. Truthfully, it might be a now or never situation.

To be clear, much of the talk surrounding a proposed "Spider-Man 4" is generated almost entirely from the rumor mill and appears to be based on next to nothing concrete. However, Raimi was asked about it recently during WonderCon and, even though he made it clear it's not happening, he certainly didn't seem opposed to the idea. Ultimately, that decision would rest on Sony's shoulders, as they control the "Spider-Man" franchise. Yes, they have a deal with Marvel Studios that allows for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but, seemingly, if Sony wanted to make this movie happen, they could make it happen, regardless of what Marvel Studios has in mind for the future. That's the beauty of the multiverse as it currently exists.

Speaking of the multiverse, that's really what has allowed this conversation to take place at all. Because Maguire united with both Holland and Garfield on screen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it re-opened the door for him to return to his corner of the multiverse. Meanwhile, Raimi made one of the biggest movies of the pandemic era with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a movie that grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.