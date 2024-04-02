No, Director Sam Raimi Isn't Working On A New Spider-Man Movie

From 2002 to 2007, director Sam Raimi helmed three Spider-Man movies for Sony. The films starred Tobey Maguire as the title hero, and they were all massive hits, pushing open the door for a superhero renaissance that dominated the 2010s. The series ended when "Spider-Man 3," despite making nearly $900 million at the worldwide box office, wasn't as big a hit as the studio wanted. The budget for that film was also wildly high, costing as much as $350 million to make, and fans weren't as excited by the sloppy storytelling and strange Venom storyline.

Rather than push ahead with "Spider-Man 4," Sony elected to wait five years and reboot the continuity with "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012. That continuity was short-lived, ending in 2014 with the release of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Fan goodwill was at an all-time low. From there, a tertiary Spider-Man appeared in the now-flourishing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then, in 2022, Marvel and Sony collaborated to release "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film that — thanks to a dimensional portal — brought the three Spider-Men together to interact in a single film. It was a massive hit, and Spider-Fans began to declare their fondness for the previously hated Spider-Man movies. "No Way Home" did indeed feature villains from "Spider-Man 3," "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and several others. Enthusiasm for "No Way Home" began a buzz in the fan community about older Spider-Men returning to the big screen, and the rumor mill posited that "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4" were inevitably nigh.

At a recent WonderCon appearance, however, Raimi put the kibosh on those rumors. No, he stated categorically, he currently has no plans to make "Spider-Man 4" with Tobey Maguire.