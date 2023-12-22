Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom's Most Talked About Moment Isn't In The Final Movie

Major spoilers ahead for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Five years after the original "Aquaman" hit theaters and became an unexpectedly huge smash hit for DC, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has arrived. Directed by James Wan, the sequel is another massive-scale adventure with Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, who reluctantly teams up with Patrick Wilson's Orm to take on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Notably, however, Aquaman does not team up with a very important DC superhero in the film: Batman. Indeed, for all of the buzz about Batman appearing in the film, it turns out that any footage of the Caped Crusader (multiple versions of the character, actually) wound up on the cutting room floor. What the heck happened?

"I shot with a couple different Batmans," Momoa told The Wrap earlier this year. That was backed by an Instagram post from July 2022, which featured Momoa showed with Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne. After all, this movie takes place in the DC Extended Universe (which is what we've commonly called the universe Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" launched in 2013), with Affleck's Batman serving as its main Batman since 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He's even the one who recruited Aquaman into the Justice League. A cameo from him would've made sense.

Nevertheless, as Momoa said, he shot with multiple actors donning the cape and cowl. The other actor in question was none other than Michael Keaton, who played Batman in this summer's "The Flash" for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns." Originally, the plan was to have Keaton reprise the role once again in "Lost Kingdom," at least until Wan and/or Warner Bros. decided to swap in Affleck instead. Let us not forget the sequel originally wrapped filming way back in January 2022. Much has changed since then.