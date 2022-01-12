Aquaman 2 Has Officially Wrapped Production
Filming has officially wrapped on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," according to an Instagram post from director/producer James Wan. The sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" gave us a very cool first look during DC FanDome back in October of 2021, only a few weeks after shooting began. In the Instagram post, Wan shows off a shot of himself, Jason Momoa who plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and Patrick Wilson who plays Orm, aka Ocean Master, on a beach in Malibu, California.
Wan says in the post:
And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show.
A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I've had the good fortune to work with. And big shouts to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.
I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can't wait to share this little film with you all.
'A Thousand Thank Yous'
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" won't be out until late in 2022, so Wan is serious when he says he has a very long way to go before it's ready. Is it December yet? In addition to Momoa and Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta will return for the film (we recently saw him in "The Matrix: Resurrections" as Morpheus). David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has taken over on the screenwriting front.
Also in the cast are Temuera Morrison (who is currently killing it in "The Book of Boba Fett") as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jane Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk in an unnamed role.
Here is the official synopsis for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" from Warner Bros. Pictures:
"When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation."
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.