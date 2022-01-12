Aquaman 2 Has Officially Wrapped Production

Filming has officially wrapped on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," according to an Instagram post from director/producer James Wan. The sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" gave us a very cool first look during DC FanDome back in October of 2021, only a few weeks after shooting began. In the Instagram post, Wan shows off a shot of himself, Jason Momoa who plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and Patrick Wilson who plays Orm, aka Ocean Master, on a beach in Malibu, California.

Wan says in the post: