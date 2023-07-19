Michael Keaton's Batman Was Going To Be The Nick Fury Of The DC Movies

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

If you thought the fiasco that is the winding down of the DCEU finished with "The Flash" and its historic failure at the box office, think again. Warner Bros. is now in the difficult position of having to build hype for James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming slate of DC films, which will reset the on-screen DC Universe, while simultaneously gearing up for the release of "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom," both of which are relics from the pre-Gunn/Safran age.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that hasn't stopped the studio spending money on the latter in order to make it a better film, with the outlet reporting there have been extensive rounds of reshoots and test screenings in the run up to "The Lost Kingdom" debuting on December 20, 2023. And one casualty of this whole debacle has been Michael Keaton's Batman, who, at one time, was envisioned as a Nick Fury-esque mentor character for the DC Universe.

Keaton's Dark Knight obviously perished (multiple times) during the ultimate battle against Zod at the end of "The Flash." But prior to succumbing to Kryptonian might, the character was supposed to be a mainstay of the DC Universe going forward. Before it was shelved, we knew "Batgirl" had at least one scene in which Barbara Gordon met Keaton's Batman. In fact, back when Keaton's "The Flash" casting was first, confirmed there was talk of his Dark Knight becoming to DC what Samuel L. Jackson's S.H.I.E.L.D director was to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Deadline reporting as much in early 2020. Now, though, it seems that idea is as dead as Keaton's Batman himself, which, considering how many times the poor guy was dispatched in "The Flash," essentially means it's utterly wiped out.