The 10 Best Action Movies Of 2023 Ranked

Director Ridley Scott has made a name for himself as a filmmaker who doesn't appear daunted by anything that would intimidate lesser directors: Making a prequel to one of the most beloved sci-fi/horror films of all time, changing lead actors at a late stage of production, letting Cameron Diaz have sex with a car, and so on. Where many other directors (including the likes of Stanley freakin' Kubrick) found themselves in their own Waterloo while attempting to mount a film about Napoleon Bonaparte, Scott got his version to the screen relatively smoothly. To paraphrase Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor of France in Scott's film, he simply knows where to put the camera.

Scott and writer David Scarpa's take on Bonaparte involves continually pointing out how destructive Napoleon's quest to conquer Europe was, with the film providing statistics on the number of casualties of each conflict. Thus, the battle sequences in the movie are as brutal as they are opulent, with scores of soldiers being mowed down by armies on horseback, cannon fire, and other various hazards of war. The result is the action feeling immediate, thrilling, and especially shocking, particularly during Scott's version of the Battle of Austerlitz, wherein Napoleon's forces herd the Austrians and Russians over a frozen lake before shooting the ice and sending them to a watery grave.

As a spiritual follow-up to the likes of his "Gladiator," "Black Hawk Down," and "Kingdom of Heaven," "Napoleon" not only proves that Scott is still a master at staging epic scenes of war, but that such scenes can tell a story and enrich character all on their own without the need for dialogue. After all, action isn't just flashy, but can be substantive, too. (Bill Bria)