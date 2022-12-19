Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Behind-The-Scenes Look Stages The Biggest Stunt In Cinema History

Where, oh where, will Tom Cruise's perpetual mission to capture his own death on camera for the entertainment of millions around the globe finally lead him? After several near-misses over the past several years nearly led to the stunt-obsessed movie star meeting his maker way ahead of schedule, Cruise just keeps, well, cruising along with bigger and more dangerous feats because — presumably — nobody can actually tell the man "No."

Having found a comfortable creative partnership with "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" and "Fallout" director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise's next death wish has already received the full red carpet treatment for the appropriately-titled "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One." Not only is the film showcasing a special sneak peek for those fans who showed up to IMAX theaters to catch James Cameron's latest, "Avatar: The Way of Water," but now Paramount has released a new and even lengthier behind-the-scenes sizzle reel that feels destined for a special feature on the eventual home release. Focusing entirely on the planning, coordination, and the small dose of insanity required to pull off a gambit like this, the footage walks viewers through all the stages involved in the much-discussed stunt that sees Cruise riding a bike off of an enormous ramp off a cliff and straight into a base jump.

A word of warning, however: To those who suffer from a debilitating case of acrophobia, such as myself (that's a fear of heights, for the uninitiated!), you may want to grab some liquid courage first. Or, because it's still far too early in the morning to start drinking, maybe just close your eyes entirely if you don't want to deal with sweaty palms for the next nine-plus minutes. Check it out below!