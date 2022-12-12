You Can Watch Four Minutes Of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One In IMAX Theaters This Weekend

This means a whole bunch of people are in for a treat, as the "Mission: Impossible" sneak peek should be making its debut around the same time as "Avatar: The Way of Water," which will surely bring audiences back to IMAX in a big way. James Cameron's sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time goes all-in with its visuals, and while I can't imagine "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will be able to compete with its apparently stunning design, the quick clip shared via Twitter is certainly eye-popping in its own way.

The latest "Mission: Impossible" film follows 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," which upped the ante for Cruise's Ethan Hunt considerably with stunts including an ankle-breaking leap and an exhilarating, fantastically cinematic plane dive. It's the kind of series that's made for a big screen, as Karen Han describes in her /Film review of "Fallout," writing: "I not only heard laughs, gasps, and cheers, but saw people recoil, jump, and cover their eyes as Hunt's antics grew more and more extreme. It's a complete, delirious delight."

We've already seen Ethan drive a motorcycle off that cliff in the film's first trailer, which ends with a shot of him in terrifying free fall. That first footage also shows glimpses of door-scraping car chases, a fight scene atop a train falling off its tracks, and plenty of other classic "Mission: Impossible" intrigue. Hopefully, this behind-the-scenes first look will give fans some insight into the question that's never far from our minds when watching Cruise risk life and limb in this franchise: how the hell did he do that?!

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" hits theaters on July 14, 2023.