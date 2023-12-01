Godzilla Minus One Is Chock-Full Of Easter Eggs Referencing The Original Classic

This article contains spoilers for "Godzilla Minus One."

It's a great time to be a Godzilla fan these days. Audiences across the globe get to have their pick of the litter, from the U.S.-based Legendary films that have since wrangled King Kong into the fray to the expansion of the Monster-Verse on Apple TV+ with the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" series to, of course, Japan's latest addition to the canon with "Godzilla Minus One." The film marks Toho's first big-screen effort since 2016's "Shin Godzilla," which didn't receive the same kind of wide release in the States that the 2023 film currently enjoys. But while most installments include various winks and nods to other movies in the franchise, "Minus One" stands apart from the pack thanks to certain creative decisions — ones that bring this newest film right in line with the 1954 original.

"Godzilla Minus One" contains several references, similarities, and homages to the classic "Godzilla" movie that forever changed the game — despite existing in its own continuity altogether. Written and directed by filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, the story follows a group of Japanese protagonists reeling from the waning months and years of World War II, forced to contend with yet another existential threat arriving on their shores. Along the way, viewers are treated to blockbuster-sized spectacle, a harrowing tale of survival, and even a few twists on typical Godzilla conventions. And at every turn, it reinforces why this radioactive kaiju continues to stand the test of time, from the very first "Godzilla" movie to the last.

So it's only fitting that "Godzilla Minus One" features quite a few Easter eggs (both subtle and otherwise) referencing the one that started it all.