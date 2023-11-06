Gen V Has Something No Other Current Superhero Show Has — Consequences

This article contains spoilers for the "Gen V" season 1 finale.

Superheroes are everywhere. But the truth is that most superhero stories on TV and film don't really matter. No matter how big the story seems, it doesn't feel like their respective universes change that much. Marvel characters have died, and big battles have been fought, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't look that different from how it was in the very first "Iron Man." This is to say, a show like "Gen V" makes for a refreshing change of pace.

"Gen V" is a spin-off of "The Boys" set at Godolkin University. The show follows a group of young would-be heroes trying to unravel the school's dark secret. At first glance, this has all the makings of a cash grab spin-off, a forced expansion of a story into an unnecessary cinematic universe with nothing to add but gratuitous sex and violence — despite the main show already having plenty of that. And yet, "Gen V" has turned out to be fantastic television so far The characters are compelling, the mystery is gripping, and there are nuanced explorations of many of the themes introduced in "The Boys" that can often get buried beneath that show's satire.

But the key to what makes "Gen V" not only entertaining, but also a standout superhero show, is that it has consequences. Over the course of a single season, the world that its characters live in has changed forever. The characters' actions had big consequences for themselves and those around them. What's more, "Gen V" has started paying off many of the game-changing reveals from "The Boys." Much more than a fun side story, but like "Herogasm" in the comics, this spinoff has the makings of a catalyst for the "Boys" universe's endgame.