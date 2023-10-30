Niles And Daphne's Son Is In The Frasier Revival – But Where Are His Parents?

This article contains spoilers for "Frasier."

Reboots, revivals, and spinoffs are odd things. So often they reek of money-grubbing creative bankruptcy, their only reason for existing being they might squeeze a bit more money out of a loyal audience before their passion slowly fizzles out. Sometimes it's clear that whoever had the most driving power behind them — the directors, the stars, usually the producers — cared only about what they could get from the new project, not about how it might retroactively impugn the legacy of the original. And sometimes, even despite all that, they still have something worthwhile to offer. Odd!

Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival falls somewhere in the vast grey area between a revivification so thoughtful and bold that it improves upon the original and a total disaster. In this very publication you can take in the range of perspectives that have generally characterized the reactions to the revival. Joe Roberts has written that "it feels like the writers have already strayed from what makes 'Frasier,' Frasier," but has also defended certain elements of the show, like the casting of the wonderful Nicholas Lyndhurst and the beautiful way John Mahoney's passing was handled in the pilot. In his review of the series, Josh Spiegel split the difference by calling it "neither disappointing nor remarkable."

One big reason the new series isn't quite measuring up to the excellence of the original is the cast: you just can't be the electric perfection of the dynamic between Frasier, Roz, Martin, Daphne, and Niles. Kelsey Grammer is of course back as Frasier and Peri Gilpin is confirmed for at least a cameo as Roz. But what about David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves? And why is their characters' son in the core cast, but not them?