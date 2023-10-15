Is Roger Rabbit 2 Ever Going To Happen Or Has The Sequel Been Dipped?

Ariel and her aquatic friends may have ushered in the Disney Renaissance, but Roger Rabbit helped right the sinking ship that was Disney in the '80s. Indeed, 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" came at the perfect time for the House of Mouse. After a string of failed (but fascinating) attempts to reinvigorate its artistry, the flailing studio recruited director Robert Zemeckis and executive producer Steven Spielberg — members of the same crack team behind "Back to the Future" just three years before — to adapt Gary K. Wolf's satirical 1981 novel "Who Censored Roger Rabbit?" into a film.

The result? An incredible visual feat by way of a detective yarn based in a fantasy version of '40s Los Angeles where "toons" from the Golden Age of American Animation walk alongside flesh-and-blood humans. With Zemeckis operating at the height of his powers, "Roger Rabbit" moves like clockwork, serving up a mystery that's not only a playful homage to the works of Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, it's also a dynamite blend of intrigue and social commentary in its own right.

After "Roger Rabbit" grossed $351 million against a $70 million budget and took home a trio of Oscars (including one for its ground-breaking visual effects), you can bet your cartoon booties — preferably the un-Dipped variety — Disney wanted more. 35 years later, though, Roger Rabbit has yet to return to the silver screen, save for his appearances in a handful of theatrical shorts made in the late '80s and early '90s. Yet, to this day, the dark ride Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin is a mainstay at Disneyland, and even the nightmare-inducing Judge Doom showed up during the 2023 Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure.

Does that mean "Roger Rabbit 2" could still happen? Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves.