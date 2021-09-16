Disneyland Ride Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin Is Getting An Overhaul

The last few years for the Disney theme parks have been full of change, which is to be expected and embraced. Some of those changes have focused on updating current attractions to become more culturally relevant. In some cases, as with Pirates of the Caribbean, it means revising show scenes to eliminate unpleasant stereotypes. In others, as with the forthcoming update to Splash Mountain, it means updating a ride from stem to stern. Now, another ride is getting an update, in the former style: Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin from Disneyland will now have a much different protagonist.

First reported by the Orange County Register, the news centers not on the garrulous Roger, one of the stars of the masterpiece Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but on his beautiful wife Jessica. The gorgeous redhead who, you may recall, isn't bad (she's just drawn that way), is now on the case. Per this tweet from Scott Gustin, a new poster will help reframe the ride's focus away from Roger and over to Jessica, who's following in the footsteps of Eddie Valiant and has become a private investigator to catch the nefarious weasels of Toontown as they run rampant. As the "news story" in the poster calls out, "Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service."

Here's some more information about the new Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin backstory at Disneyland. This poster will be displayed in the queue. Some background: https://t.co/ddPkhxX9ZB pic.twitter.com/bzNrM3Cb5c — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 15, 2021

This change means that both a scene early in the ride with Jessica being bound and gagged in a car, as well as the finale, are being updated. (A few days ago, an intrepid Instgrammer captured the update to the scene with Jessica in the car, whose trunk is now person-free.) Mickey's Toontown is getting a much larger overhaul, with the impending arrival of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway in 2023, but clearly, the Car Toon Spin update is coming up much sooner.