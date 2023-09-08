Ahsoka Episode 5 Will Be In Theaters (But There's A Catch)

Everything is better in a theater, from movies to sporting events and also TV episodes. Say what you will about the quality of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," but the premiere of that show looked gorgeous and was worthy of a (limited) theatrical release. Now, it is time for the galaxy far, far away to finally make its return to theaters — kind of.

It is strange that it's been nearly four years since we last had a "Star Wars" movie in theaters, as the franchise has pivoted to TV, building a connected universe starting with "The Mandalorian." While we wait to see whether the slate of future "Star Wars" movies actually gets made or joins the storied tradition of movies in this universe getting announced and then unceremoniously canceled, some lucky fans will get a chance to see lightsabers on the big screen again, in the next episode of "Ahsoka."

Lucasfilm is screening the next episode of the Dave Filoni-created show next Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in select theaters across the United States — the same day it hits Disney+. What's more, some of the locations are IMAX theaters, so fans will get to see the episode Filoni directed on the biggest screen — a tease, if you will, of the experience of watching his announced feature film.

The only caveat is that the free passes were claimed as soon as they were announced, and are all sold out. Still, you can head over to Gofobo to see if there's a screening in your area and join the waitlist to possibly attend (if the Force wills it).