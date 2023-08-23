Ahsoka Features A Classic Star Wars Element – But A First For Star Wars TV

This post contains spoilers for episode 1 of "Ahsoka."

The word "iconic" should be deserved for things that truly deserve that moniker, and the classic "Star Wars" opening crawl can definitely be classified as iconic. Apart from being the signature opener for the cinematic entries in the franchise, the opening crawl offers swift and digestible exposition before every film starts, allowing the story to plunge right into the midst of things. While the opening crawl has been a staple in most "Star Wars" films (with a few exceptions like "Rogue One," where it was a deliberate choice to differentiate it from the Skywalker Saga), the franchise's Disney+ shows generally strayed away from this film-specific visual trope. Interestingly, "Ahsoka" breaks this trend by incorporating an opening crawl right before the season premiere, which is a first for "Star Wars" TV.

This surely is an intriguing choice, as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously told Entertainment Weekly that the opening crawl will return, but only for upcoming "Star Wars" movie projects that are being lined up, in an effort to set them apart from the small-screen Disney+ offerings. As "Ahsoka" is actively breaking the mold, there must be a good reason behind incorporating an opening crawl that provides crucial context for the show's setting and mimics the stylistic standard of these openers, save for a few differences. Let us look deeper into the show's opening crawl, and understand whether it adds value to the premise, or feels more quintessentially "Star Wars" in comparison to other "Star Wars" television that has graced our screens over the years.