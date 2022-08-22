The First Two Episodes Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Are Coming To Theaters

Remember the halcyon days when the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy dominated theaters and made going to the movies an experience again? I certainly do, which is why it tickles me to report that the upcoming Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will have its first two episodes screened in theaters ahead of its streaming release.

If you're ready to head back to Middle-earth already, the new series set in the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien will screen its first two episodes in worldwide fan events on August 31, 2022. Theater chain Cinemark will be running the one-night-only event and has created a website for the screenings. According to that, tickets will become available for purchase at 9 a.m. PT on August 22, 2022, and tickets will also include a $10 snack voucher, which will definitely make your voyage back to Mount Doom a little sweeter.

Herein lies the catch, however: The "LOTR" event is only available to Cinemark Movie Rewards members, the chain's loyalty program. However, there are both paid and free subscription tiers, so if you want the benefits without the price tag, there are options for you. But never fear the show will make its Prime Video debut just two days after the advanced screenings on September 2, 2022, so even if you don't come out to the movies, you'll still get your "LOTR" fix in due time.

Amazon will also screen the series outside of the United States and Canada, with screenings set for theaters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Colombia so far. According to Variety, the event will span approximately 200 locations worldwide.