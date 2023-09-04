How Samuel L. Jackson's Potty Mouth Inspired One Of The Mandalorian's Best Phrases

Samuel L. Jackson is a legendary actor, an anime connoisseur, the man with a thousand franchises, and the baddest guy alive. Jackson is responsible for some of the most iconic characters in modern cinema, and also one notorious potty mouth — even if Jonah Hill is the one with the record for most cursing in film — which made his role in "Star Wars" more than a bit strange.

When he was first introduced in "The Phantom Menace," Mace Windu spent most of the runtime sitting on a chair in the Jedi Council Chamber, talking down to Anakin and not much else. It wasn't until "Attack of the Clones" that Mace Windu finally reached the potential of a "Star Wars" character played by Samuel L. Jackson, wielding the first purple lightsaber in live-action "Star Wars," being a badass that stops parties (in one of the best scenes in the entire franchise, according to us), and giving us some of the best fighting moves in the prequels.

The legacy of Mace Windu is strong in the galaxy far, far away, from Jackson campaigning for his character's return to "The Mandalorian" introducing swearing to "Star Wars" as a nod to the actor. Speaking with IMDb, Rick Famuyiwa, who directed and wrote several episodes and serves as an executive producer on the show, explained the origins of the phrase "dank farrik" used often in the show. "Oh, you know, Sam Jackson has a particular affinity for a certain word. It's our way of being able to say that without really saying that."