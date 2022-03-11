Jonah Hill Holds The Record For Most Cursing In A Movie, And Samuel L. Jackson Had The Perfect Response
As someone who owns a bottle opener that has Samuel L. Jackson saying, "Tick tock, motherf***er!" in my kitchen right now, this news was surprising. As it turns out, despite having many famous scenes of spewing profanity on film, Jackson is not the record holder for the most curse words said in films. I'm not sure how this is possible, and Jackson isn't either.
On "The Tonight Show" episode that aired March 9, 2022, Jackson found out that Jonah Hill holds the record for saying the most curse words on film, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio. The count came from a Buzz Bingo survey (via Variety, though it appears to be a dead link) that was written back in May of 2020. Host Jimmy Fallon showed him the list, which has Hill at number one with 375 curse words, DiCaprio at number two with 361, and Jackson at number three with 301. That can't be right, can it?
Now for that specific curse, he must hold the record
You can check out the reaction in the video above at the 1:23 mark. Jackson laughed when he heard the news, saying, "That's some bullshit! No, no, no way! Jonah Hill and Leo? Really? I don't believe that. Somebody has miscounted." Probably! Jackson once graciously said his famous curse to me (at my request) on one of my very first red carpets, and to be fair, he was wearing a shirt that said the very same phrase.
I'm very certain that we will soon hear an announcement about a film that consists of nothing but Jackson saying "motherf***er" over and over again for two hours to put him back on top. I'm not going to lie, I would absolutely watch that film. Heck, just do a sequel to "Snakes on a Plane," and we should be good.
Following the top three in the survey are Adam Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper, and Danny McBride. Variety reports that the survey looked at over 3,500 scripts. As it turns out, "The Wolf of Wall Street" is the film with the most curse words, and that may very well be the one that pushed both DiCaprio and Hill over Jackson. It beat out "Pulp Fiction," which Jackson starred in as the film that previously held the record for the most curse words at 715. I do wonder if the TV version of the film is longer than 10 minutes.
Jackson is starring in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," and he will return as Nick Fury in the Marvel Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." By the way, if anyone had been recording me during the pandemic, I would have beat all of the top three people on this list.