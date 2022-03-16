Samuel L. Jackson Really, Really Wants To Return As Mace Windu

As part of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson was asked about how everyone is coming back to "Star Wars," from Boba Fett to Obi-Wan, but still no Mace Windu. How come, chief Lucasfilm? His response is that Windu is definitely out there somewhere with one hand. "It's the same way I think about the dude from 'Jurassic Park,'" Jackson said. "He's somewhere riding around on velociraptors with one hand. He's just on that island riding raptors."

Now we're getting ahead of ourselves, but forget Windu, how about a prequel series about John "Ray" Arnold before he joined Jurassic Park? There has to be a story there.

In any case, Jackson also alluded to the fact that "Star Wars" has a long history of characters losing hands and returning unscathed, so why can't Windu get the same treatment? Though there sadly doesn't seem to be anything official happening, Jackson has thrown the idea up the chain of command, though maybe not to the very top.

"The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard because I just did a movie with her, and she directs episodes of 'The Mandalorian.' So I go, 'So you think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean, you like me, right?' And she's like 'I love you, you're amazing.' So put me back in, I'm ready. Put me in, coach. I'll learn lightsaber lefthanded."

This is far from the first time Jackson has entertained the idea of returning to the franchise. Last year, Jackson said he even talked to George Lucas about Windu being alive somewhere, and the filmmaker responded. "I'm okay with that. You can be alive." But, of course, Lucas is no longer involved with the franchise. Still, if Jackson managed to convince Lucas to give him a purple lightsaber, who is to say he can't convince the Lucasfilm story group to bring him back? Do you really want to be the person to say no to Samuel L. Jackson?