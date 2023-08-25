Rick And Morty Season 7 - Release Date, Cast, And More Info

It's been a while since season 6 of "Rick and Morty" concluded, and a lot has happened in the meantime. Most notably, news came out that the show's co-creator and most prominent voice actor, Justin Roiland, had been charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment in May 2020. Since then, there have been a number of other sexual assault allegations made against Roiland, as well as news that he was involved in a settled sexual harassment lawsuit back in 2019. In the end, Roiland was removed from both the cast and creative team, with Adult Swim announcing that his characters would be replaced with soundalike voice actors.

Outside of Roiland's absence, there are plenty of other concerns and questions "Rick and Morty" fans have had over the past year. How will the show deal with this new evil Rick? Is the show really going to embrace a serialized structure, as Rick's final monologue implied? Could we be getting an Evil Summer, Evil Beth, or Evil Jerry down the line? And whatever happened to Jessica after she became a Time God back in season 5?

We don't have the answers to these questions, but here's what we do know.