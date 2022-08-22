How Rick And Morty Taught Dan Harmon To Trust His Collaborators

Writer and showrunner Dan Harmon is no stranger to interpersonal conflicts between creatives. He's somewhat notorious for causing havoc behind-the-scenes, whether it's clashing with Chevy Chase and the network hard enough on the set of "Community" to get fired, or just acting like a jerk — but the good news is that he's constantly growing as a person. He gave one of the best formal apologies of all time to writer Megan Ganz after sexually harassing her on the set of "Community," and he created the podcast "Whiting Wongs" with writer Jessica Gao after she called him out for some of his toxic white male behavior. ("Whiting Wongs" is incredible and I highly recommend that everyone on this planet listen to it, and it's a complete series, so what are you waiting for?)

Harmon has come a long way from his early days in the business, and has gotten better at working with other people. In a roundtable interview attended by /Film's Ethan Anderton, Harmon explained that working on "Rick and Morty" really pushed him to be more comfortable with collaborators, and it's made the series better as a result.