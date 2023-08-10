Killers Of The Flower Moon - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Info

Now that "Barbenheimer" mania has had its time, many will be wondering how the rest of 2023 could possibly live up to that singular cultural event. But if anyone can match the hype of Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig's cinematic duel, it's Martin Scorsese. Arguably our greatest living director, Scorsese is set to return later this year with what has to be easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2023: "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Adapted from journalist David Grann's book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," this retelling of a shameful moment in American history will explore the murder of numerous indigenous members of the Osage nation in early 20th Century Oklahoma, and it looks to be a dark and sobering entry in Scorsese's canon. Considering the true story behind "Killers of the Flower Moon" is precisely that — dark and sobering — it's a good thing the seasoned director hasn't shied away from depicting the unsettling nature of this particular episode in history.

With that said, there's still plenty of time before "Killers of the Flower Moon" hits theaters. With the 80-year-old Scorsese previously telling Deadline that he "wants to tell stories, and there's no more time," there's more reason than ever to keep up to date with the director's chosen efforts. Luckily, we've rounded up everything you need to know about "Killers of the Flower Moon," so you can be fully prepared to witness the cinematic glory when the film finally arrives.