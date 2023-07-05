Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer: Can You Find The Wolves In This Scorsese Picture?

The boys are back with a new trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon!" And by "the boys," of course, I'm referring to TikTok sensation Martin Scorsese and his trusted muses, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, all three of whom have never worked together on a feature film before.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on David Grann's non-fiction book about the "Reign of Terror," in which several members of the Osage Nation were murdered in the 1920s after oil was discovered on their land in northeast Oklahoma. Originally, Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth ("Dune: Part One") planned to center the story on Tom White, the Texas Ranger turned agent for the Bureau of Investigation — the predecessor to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — tasked with stopping the murders, with DiCaprio playing the role. However, upon developing it further and meeting with the present-day Osage Nation, Scorsese and his crew wisely changed course from turning "Killers of the Flower Moon" into yet another white savior narrative.